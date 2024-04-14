Financial Counselors Inc. Has $344,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $309.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.50, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,205,950 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

