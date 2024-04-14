Financial Counselors Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,271 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.6 %

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

