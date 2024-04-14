Financial Counselors Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $83.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

