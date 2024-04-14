Financial Counselors Inc. Has $413,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

RWR opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.58.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

