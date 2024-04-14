Financial Counselors Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McKesson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of MCK stock opened at $523.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.69. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $352.34 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
