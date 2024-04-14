Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $529,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $90.69.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLTO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

