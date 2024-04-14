Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

