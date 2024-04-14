Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 820 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sanofi by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 58.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

