Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,341 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 95,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

