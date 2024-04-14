Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $187.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.33 and a 1-year high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

