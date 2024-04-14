Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,494,000 after purchasing an additional 148,842 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 589,881 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.12 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

