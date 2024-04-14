Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,771,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 160,220 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,251,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,636,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,505 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

