Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 123 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:EL opened at $138.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

