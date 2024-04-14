Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,849 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.