Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 21,625 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,625 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

