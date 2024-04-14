Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,730,000 after buying an additional 874,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BALL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

