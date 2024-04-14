Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,816 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 3.4 %

LUV stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

