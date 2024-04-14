Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 5,130 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

