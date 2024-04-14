Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI opened at $151.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

