Financial Insights Inc. Acquires 443 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $926.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $881.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.20 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $830.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

