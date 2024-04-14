First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 6.5 %

JPM opened at $182.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $126.83 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.