FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,984 shares of company stock worth $38,850,386. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.5 %

FirstCash stock opened at $132.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.85. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $132.31.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

