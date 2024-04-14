FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Down 5.6%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.93 and last traded at $58.11. Approximately 601,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,001,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.54.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Get Our Latest Report on FMC

FMC Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.