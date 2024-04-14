Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

NYSE FBRT opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 83.74, a current ratio of 83.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 690,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 50,332 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

