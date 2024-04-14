G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 163.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

GTHX opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.04% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at G1 Therapeutics

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $132,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,938 shares in the company, valued at $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 246.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 964,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 603,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 544,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

