Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi Sells 34,300 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 34,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$24,353.00.

Shares of GXE opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$178.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 3.73. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Gear Energy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1200686 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company focused operations on Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil areas.

