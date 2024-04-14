Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,925 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,105.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.54.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

