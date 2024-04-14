Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,583,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,379,000 after purchasing an additional 397,753 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 373,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,504 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ADI opened at $192.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.24 and a 200 day moving average of $186.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $204.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

