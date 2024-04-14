Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 270.71%.

Several research firms have commented on OHI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

View Our Latest Report on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.