Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Devon Energy by 548.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 710,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

