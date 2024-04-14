Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $287,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $50.12.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

