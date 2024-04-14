Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $333,000 Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

