Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

