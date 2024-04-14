Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,432 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ENB opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.