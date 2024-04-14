Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

