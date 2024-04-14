Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,315 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $8,014,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

