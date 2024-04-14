Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 781 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.77 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

