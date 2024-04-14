GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $154.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 1-year low of $74.78 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

