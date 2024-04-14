GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

