GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.7% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 47.5% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,875,000 after buying an additional 804,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $4,491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,100,241.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $4,491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,100,241.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,936,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 907,375 shares of company stock valued at $262,519,346. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $294.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.37. The company has a market cap of $285.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.45 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.77.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

