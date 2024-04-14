GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 24.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after buying an additional 759,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $622.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $601.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.97.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

