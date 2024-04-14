GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $93,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $305.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.47 and its 200-day moving average is $277.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,044 shares of company stock valued at $63,106,522 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.60.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

