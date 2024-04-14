GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $78,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $151.20 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.