GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,738 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6,118.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 78,318 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

