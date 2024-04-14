GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $63,435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,992,000 after acquiring an additional 850,405 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

