GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

