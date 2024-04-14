GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 428 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 864 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graphene Investments SAS boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 77,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $5,166,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

