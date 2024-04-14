GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 72 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $322.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.77 and its 200-day moving average is $279.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $335.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Barclays began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.05.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

