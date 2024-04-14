GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,177,000 after purchasing an additional 690,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,327,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,334,000 after purchasing an additional 388,652 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,412,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,082 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,591,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,960,000 after purchasing an additional 475,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVE. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.15. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

