GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

